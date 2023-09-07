ICON (ICX) Achieves Market Cap of $162.05 Million

ICON (ICX) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000635 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $162.05 million and $1.50 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 966,516,067 coins and its circulating supply is 966,514,560 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, "ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 966,453,778.5588742 with 966,453,783.6270405 in circulation. More information can be found at https://icon.community."

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

