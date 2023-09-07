ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.16

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.16 and traded as high as $6.00. ICTS International shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 5,100 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.03.

ICTS International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport security and other aviation services, and authentication technology services in the Netherlands, Germany, the United States, Spain, and internationally. The company offers security consulting and security handling services, including security screening, checkpoint screening, cargo screening, hold baggage screening, X-ray operator training, and integrated services, as well as passengers security screening and cargo security services; various aviation security training programs and seminars; and aviation security consulting services in the areas of risk analysis, System development, implementation and assimilation, and airport security surveys and audits; and explosive detection dog handling services.

