IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.75

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 16.75 ($0.21) and traded as low as GBX 14.45 ($0.18). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 14.89 ($0.19), with a volume of 131,260 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of IGas Energy in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.88) price objective on shares of IGas Energy in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 14.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.71. The company has a market capitalization of £18.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.90 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, processing, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

