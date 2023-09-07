Ilika (LON:IKA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $44.13

Shares of Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 44.13 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 41 ($0.52). Ilika shares last traded at GBX 42.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 26,225 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Ilika from GBX 125 ($1.58) to GBX 120 ($1.52) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.45 and a quick ratio of 15.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.87 million, a P/E ratio of -801.50 and a beta of 2.04.

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

