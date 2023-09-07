Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.90

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and traded as high as $3.18. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $3.09, with a volume of 84,761 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Contract Drilling in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.04.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $56.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.60 million. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the first quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Independence Contract Drilling during the 4th quarter worth $664,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 478.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 171,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 142,219 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 101,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its stake in Independence Contract Drilling by 76.0% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 211,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 91,526 shares during the period. 38.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal, superspec AC powered rigs, and additional idle AC rigs in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

