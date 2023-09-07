Insider Buying: APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM) Insider Buys 1,100,000 Shares of Stock

APM Human Services International Limited (ASX:APM – Get Free Report) insider Megan Wynne bought 1,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.81 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of A$1,988,800.00 ($1,283,096.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a yield of 2.7%. APM Human Services International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.36%.

APM Human Services International Limited provides human and health services in Australia and internationally. The company offers employment services, such as job search assistance, interview preparation, resumé writing, training in specific job skills, and support for jobseekers; and on-the-job training, communicating with employers and co-workers, and assisting with the organisation of workplace modifications for individuals.

