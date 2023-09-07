Insider Buying: General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) CEO Acquires 3,381 Shares of Stock

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.01 per share, with a total value of $84,558.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,745.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

General American Investors Stock Performance

Shares of GAM traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.61. 24,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,141. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.23 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.71 and its 200-day moving average is $40.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General American Investors by 185.8% in the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 83,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in General American Investors by 8,939.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in General American Investors by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General American Investors in the first quarter worth $330,000. 23.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

