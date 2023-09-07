Insider Buying: Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Purchases 10,150 Shares of Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) Director Valerie Moreno acquired 10,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $59,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $59,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Riverview Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

RVSB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,178. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riverview Bancorp

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RVSB. TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

