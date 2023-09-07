Insider Buying: Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Purchases 10,150 Shares of Stock

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Director Valerie Moreno acquired 10,150 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $59,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,150 shares in the company, valued at $59,783.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RVSB traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,178. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $125.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.71.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $17.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.80 million. On average, analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Riverview Bancorp by 3,162.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,352 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 11,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVSB. TheStreet raised Riverview Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Free Report)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

