Insider Selling: BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Director Sells 8,560 Shares of Stock

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) Director Steve Gorlin sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $26,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BioVie Stock Performance

BIVI traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,918. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.13. The firm has a market cap of $120.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.78. BioVie Inc. has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $14.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioVie Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of BioVie in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioVie by 1,165.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 273,800 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioVie by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 294,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 133,346 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioVie during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $981,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioVie in the second quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in BioVie by 554.2% during the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 63,074 shares in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

