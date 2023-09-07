Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.51, for a total value of $596,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 238,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,790,309.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.68. 2,473,640 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,990,910. Datadog, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.34 and a 1-year high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.85, a PEG ratio of 1,675.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,871,000 after acquiring an additional 322,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Datadog by 61,592.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,810,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791,270 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Datadog by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,391,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,329,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Datadog by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,985,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,957,000 after acquiring an additional 929,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,253,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,614,000 after purchasing an additional 945,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DDOG shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

