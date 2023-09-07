Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 6,668 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.20, for a total transaction of $208,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 813,124 shares in the company, valued at $25,369,468.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Monday, August 7th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 6,665 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $171,090.55.

Samsara Price Performance

Shares of Samsara stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.93. 3,179,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.69 and a beta of 1.39. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $32.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on IOT. StockNews.com started coverage on Samsara in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Samsara from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Samsara from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on IOT

Institutional Trading of Samsara

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Samsara by 141.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 17.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 52.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,033,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,694 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at $3,109,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Samsara

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.