Insider Selling: SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CFO Sells 9,373 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 9,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $164,683.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 415,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,292,340.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

S traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,571,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,389,825. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.30. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.43 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.13.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.98 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 74.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Westpark Capital downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in SentinelOne by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,798,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after purchasing an additional 545,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

