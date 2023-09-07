Insider Selling: Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) COO Sells 6,525 Shares of Stock

Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) COO James H. Hardy, Jr. sold 6,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $27,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 940,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,011.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Traeger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE COOK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.08. 435,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,057. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.91. Traeger, Inc. has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3.95.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). Traeger had a negative net margin of 47.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $171.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Traeger, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Traeger

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Traeger during the second quarter worth $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Traeger by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Traeger by 65.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Traeger by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 369,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Traeger by 6.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 730,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 43,437 shares in the last quarter. 42.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COOK. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Traeger from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Traeger from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Traeger from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Traeger from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Traeger from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Traeger Company Profile

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

