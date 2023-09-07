inSure DeFi Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.01 Million (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. inSure DeFi has a market cap of $75.62 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00020925 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00017523 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00015059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,201.06 or 1.00067143 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000072 BTC.

inSure DeFi (CRYPTO:SURE) is a token. It launched on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for inSure DeFi is insuretoken.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00281054 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $1,004,649.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

