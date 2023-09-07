Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.63

Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as low as C$0.51. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 6,004 shares traded.

Intermap Technologies Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of C$20.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.62.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.12 million for the quarter.

About Intermap Technologies

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers Data-as-a-Service (DaaS) solutions, such as InsitePro, a configurable insurance underwriting software; NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution; and NEXTView, a configurable data solution that delivers terrain and obstacle awareness that enhance airborne safety.

