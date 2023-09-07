International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,127,517 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $148,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ERn Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

IBM traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,564,563. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $115.54 and a 12 month high of $153.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

