Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CAO Sells $302,181.00 in Stock

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 550 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.42, for a total transaction of $302,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,508.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Intuit Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $553.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,209,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,841. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $453.84. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $557.46. The company has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTU. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.55.

Institutional Trading of Intuit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

