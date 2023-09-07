Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) CFO Sandeep Aujla Sells 1,206 Shares

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.64, for a total value of $661,659.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,462.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sandeep Aujla also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intuit alerts:

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sandeep Aujla sold 10,732 shares of Intuit stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $531.01, for a total value of $5,698,799.32.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded up $2.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $553.61. 1,209,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,625,841. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $557.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $498.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $453.84.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.22. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuit

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Intuit by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Intuit from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $546.55.

View Our Latest Stock Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.