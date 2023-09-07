Investors Buy Large Volume of Put Options on FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE)

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 7,057 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 307% compared to the average volume of 1,734 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstEnergy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 26.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 51.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in FirstEnergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.40.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE FE traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.51. 948,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,627,668. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $43.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.45.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 197.47%.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

