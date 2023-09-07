Investors Purchase High Volume of Avantor Put Options (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 11,478 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 390% compared to the average volume of 2,341 put options.

Avantor Price Performance

AVTR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,922,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,348,714. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.07. Avantor has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Avantor had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Avantor will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Avantor news, EVP Frederic Vanderhaegen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $536,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,450,980.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 13.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. William Blair lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Avantor from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.12.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

