iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.89

iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $34.89 and traded as low as $33.10. iPath Series B Carbon ETN shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 16,602 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.89.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iPath Series B Carbon ETN stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iPath Series B Carbon ETN (NYSEARCA:GRN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of iPath Series B Carbon ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

