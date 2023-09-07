iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Raised by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.6% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 123.4% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.93. 2,409,780 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,375,402. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.57.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
