iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1,016.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,398 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 20,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.9% in the first quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.41. The company had a trading volume of 3,802,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,750. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $100.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.2418 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

