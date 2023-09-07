iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 573,961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the previous session’s volume of 488,150 shares.The stock last traded at $24.66 and had previously closed at $24.63.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.59.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBDP. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 47,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 130,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (IBDP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2023 and Jan 1, 2025. IBDP was launched on Mar 11, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.