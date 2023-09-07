iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 313,620 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the previous session’s volume of 202,016 shares.The stock last traded at $24.22 and had previously closed at $24.18.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 12,146 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,931 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 13,236 shares in the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 62,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

