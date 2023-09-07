iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Acquired by Continuum Advisory LLC

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (BATS:REM – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.51% of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $628,875,000,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Sunesis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 32,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

REM stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.82. 188,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.85 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF Profile

The iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (REM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit All Mortgage Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of residential and commercial mortgage REITs. REM was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

