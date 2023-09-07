iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up about 4.1% of Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Westshore Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $7,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $1.61 on Thursday, reaching $184.52. 14,598,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,612,346. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $190.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.85. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

