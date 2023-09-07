iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Stake Lifted by GeoWealth Management LLC

GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 143.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,088 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of GeoWealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GeoWealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 423.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $110.14. 1,810,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,942. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.22 and its 200-day moving average is $110.24. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.4606 dividend. This represents a $5.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.