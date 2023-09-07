JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Benchmark increased their price objective on JD.com from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on JD.com from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on JD.com from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $1.45 on Thursday, reaching $32.34. 12,456,497 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,440,612. JD.com has a 1-year low of $31.57 and a 1-year high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $287.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 9,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 994 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 3.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 16,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

