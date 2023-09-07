Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00.

On Tuesday, August 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,628 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total transaction of $106,487.48.

On Thursday, July 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 482 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.83, for a total value of $43,298.06.

On Monday, July 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 3,500 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.70, for a total value of $313,950.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 375 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $32,156.25.

On Friday, June 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 709 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $71,538.10.

Impinj Stock Performance

PI stock traded down $4.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.47. 603,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 606,903. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.60. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $144.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.90 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $85.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 23.30% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Impinj by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 640,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,981,000 after acquiring an additional 59,015 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth $268,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 261.0% during the first quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 113,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,356,000 after purchasing an additional 81,925 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at $3,256,000.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

