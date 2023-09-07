JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $663.19

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $663.19 and traded as high as $698.40. JG Boswell shares last traded at $685.00, with a volume of 153 shares.
JG Boswell Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $691.83.
JG Boswell Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.
JG Boswell Company Profile
JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JG Boswell
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- These 3 Wood Stocks are about to go on Discount
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Same Coin, Different Sides: 2 Observability Stocks Reverse Ways
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- 3 Stocks Awaiting Winter Winds of Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for JG Boswell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JG Boswell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.