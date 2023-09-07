JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $663.19

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $663.19 and traded as high as $698.40. JG Boswell shares last traded at $685.00, with a volume of 153 shares.

JG Boswell Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $664.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $691.83.

JG Boswell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%.

JG Boswell Company Profile

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

