Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) Trading Down 4.6%

Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE:JT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.90. 10,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 27,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.94.

Jianpu Technology Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35.

Get Jianpu Technology alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Jianpu Technology by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 265,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Jianpu Technology by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 78,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 53,605 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jianpu Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 12.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. The company's platform allows users to access to financial products, including loans, credit cards, insurance products, and other financial products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jianpu Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianpu Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.