John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEQ opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $12.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 96.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,186 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 33,965 shares in the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 7.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund by 71.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

