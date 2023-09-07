John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:HEQ)

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund (NYSE:HEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.3% annually over the last three years.
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:HEQ opened at $10.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93. John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $10.11 and a 52 week high of $12.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Battle Of The Digital Payment Titans: Block, PayPal, And Visa
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.