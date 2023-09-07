Johnson Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,904 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.70.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.79. The stock had a trading volume of 429,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,198,197. The company has a market capitalization of $145.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.28.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.63% and a negative return on equity of 127.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 98.26%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.