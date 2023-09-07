JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Barclays (LON:BARC) Price Target to GBX 190

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.27) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Barclays from GBX 300 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.41) to GBX 260 ($3.28) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Barclays has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 239.75 ($3.03).

LON:BARC traded down GBX 1.24 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 147.98 ($1.87). The stock had a trading volume of 23,867,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,718,152. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 151.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 153.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 422.80, a P/E/G ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.34. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.62) and a one year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.51).

In other news, insider Anna Cross sold 68,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 154 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £105,734.86 ($133,537.33). Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

