JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $560.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $485.00 to $560.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUBS. Truist Financial increased their price objective on HubSpot from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $695.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $533.42.

HubSpot Trading Up 0.9 %

HUBS traded up $4.69 on Thursday, hitting $548.83. 312,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. HubSpot has a 12 month low of $245.03 and a 12 month high of $581.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $473.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of -132.57 and a beta of 1.58.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. Sell-side analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total value of $5,605,538.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at $32,974,270.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 10,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.83, for a total transaction of $5,605,538.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,974,270.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total transaction of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,248 shares of company stock worth $32,237,871. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $231,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,505,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 51.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,882 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

