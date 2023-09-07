Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9,362.92

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,362.92 ($118.25) and traded as low as GBX 9,200 ($116.19). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 9,200 ($116.19), with a volume of 13,701 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.

Judges Scientific Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Judges Scientific

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 9,261.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9,362.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.08. The company has a market cap of £608.12 million, a P/E ratio of 4,792.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 4 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,379 ($118.45) per share, with a total value of £375.16 ($473.81). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.19), for a total value of £940 ($1,187.17). 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Further Reading

