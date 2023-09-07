Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9,362.92

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9,362.92 ($118.25) and traded as low as GBX 9,200 ($116.19). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 9,200 ($116.19), with a volume of 13,701 shares trading hands.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd.
In other news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 9,379 ($118.45) per share, with a total value of £375.16 ($473.81). In other Judges Scientific news, insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby bought 4 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 9,379 ($118.45) per share, for a total transaction of £375.16 ($473.81). Also, insider Alexander Hambro sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.19), for a total value of £940 ($1,187.17). 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. It operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. The company offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.
