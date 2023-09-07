Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €31.48 ($33.85) and last traded at €31.38 ($33.74). 116,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 126,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at €31.22 ($33.57).

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.41, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €31.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €32.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, provides products and solutions in the fields of material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Intralogistics and Financial Services. The Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sells and leases used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

