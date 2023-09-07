Kava 24-Hour Volume Tops $17.08 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market cap of $502.91 million and approximately $17.08 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kava has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00026355 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000196 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004247 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000122 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 749,576,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 749,566,424 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

