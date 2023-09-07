Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF – Get Free Report) dropped 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $90.59 and last traded at $90.59. Approximately 309 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.61.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.89.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

