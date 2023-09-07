Kinloch Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kinloch Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $408.98. 1,213,386 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,758,800. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $319.87 and a 52 week high of $422.15. The firm has a market cap of $327.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $410.64 and its 200-day moving average is $389.88.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

