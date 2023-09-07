Kinloch Capital LLC Sells 30,309 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Kinloch Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,309 shares during the quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 108,222.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,066,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516,646 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Altria Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,209,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,550,000 after buying an additional 1,774,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MO. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of MO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,918,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,663,152. The company has a market capitalization of $77.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.19. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $51.57.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 98.69%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

