Kromek Group (LON:KMK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.04

Kromek Group plc (LON:KMK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.04 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.83 ($0.06). Kromek Group shares last traded at GBX 4.90 ($0.06), with a volume of 276,605 shares trading hands.

Kromek Group Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of £29.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Kromek Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection components and devices for the medical imaging, civil nuclear industry, CBRNe security, and safety screening markets in the United Kingdom, North America, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and Africa. The company's products provide high-resolution information on material composition and structure that are used in various applications, ranging from the identification of cancerous tissues to hazardous materials, such as explosives, as well as the analysis of radioactive materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.