Kura Oncology’s (KURA) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 203.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KURA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Kura Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of Kura Oncology stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.87. 134,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 703,900. Kura Oncology has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $732.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 20.32.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In other news, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $575,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Oncology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 910,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after acquiring an additional 553,030 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 156.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 867,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after purchasing an additional 377,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kura Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $495,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Articles

