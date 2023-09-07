Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $175.00 million-$185.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.91 million.

LTRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

LTRX traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,713. Lantronix has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $6.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $146.48 million, a PE ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantronix by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,643,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lantronix by 20.5% in the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 833,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lantronix by 27.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 674,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 145,527 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its position in Lantronix by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 666,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lantronix by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 403,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 146,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, traffic management, infotainment systems, robotics, edge computing, and remote environment management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

