Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Raised to GBX 333 at Barclays

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 330 ($4.17) to GBX 333 ($4.21) in a report released on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 55.61% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 335 ($4.23) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 314.67 ($3.97).

LON LGEN traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 214 ($2.70). 13,615,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,846,334. The firm has a market cap of £12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 225.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 234.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 670.83. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 201.40 ($2.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 269.90 ($3.41).

In other Legal & General Group news, insider Ric Lewis bought 1,416 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 232 ($2.93) per share, for a total transaction of £3,285.12 ($4,148.93). In other news, insider John Kingman purchased 705 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 229 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £1,614.45 ($2,038.96). Insiders purchased 2,210 shares of company stock worth $509,448 over the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail Retirement.

