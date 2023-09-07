LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on LMAT. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Up 0.6 %

LeMaitre Vascular stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,232. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.50. LeMaitre Vascular has a one year low of $41.78 and a one year high of $68.67.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LeMaitre Vascular

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,364,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,243,000 after purchasing an additional 87,264 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,601 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 5,585.9% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 17,797 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 17,484 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 318.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

About LeMaitre Vascular

(Get Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers restoreflow allografts; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.