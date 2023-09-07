LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) vs. Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR) Financial Survey

Better Home & Finance (NASDAQ:BETR – Get Free Report) and LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of LendingTree shares are owned by institutional investors. 57.4% of Better Home & Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of LendingTree shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Better Home & Finance alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Better Home & Finance and LendingTree, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Home & Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A LendingTree 0 2 4 0 2.67

Profitability

LendingTree has a consensus price target of $32.50, suggesting a potential upside of 92.99%. Given LendingTree’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe LendingTree is more favorable than Better Home & Finance.

This table compares Better Home & Finance and LendingTree’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Home & Finance N/A 50.95% 3.25% LendingTree -18.93% -13.25% -2.62%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Better Home & Finance and LendingTree’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Home & Finance N/A N/A $8.74 million 0.07 8.98 LendingTree $984.99 million 0.22 -$187.95 million ($12.22) -1.38

Better Home & Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LendingTree. LendingTree is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Better Home & Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Better Home & Finance has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LendingTree has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Better Home & Finance beats LendingTree on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Home & Finance

(Get Free Report)

Better Mortgage Corporation operates as a mortgage banks and brokers company. It was formerly known as Avex Funding Corporation and changed its name to Better Mortgage Corporation in January 2017. The company is based in New York, New York.

About LendingTree

(Get Free Report)

LendingTree, Inc., through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services. The Consumer segment provides credit cards; personal, small business, student, and auto loans; deposit accounts; and other credit products, such as credit repair and debt settlement services. The Insurance segment includes information, tools, and access to insurance quote products, including home and automobile, through which consumers are matched with insurance lead aggregators to obtain insurance offers. In addition, the company offers QuoteWizard.com, a marketplace for insurance comparison; ValuePenguin, a personal finance website that offers consumers objective analysis on various financial topics from insurance to credit cards; and Stash, a consumer investing and banking platform that offers a suite of personal investment accounts, traditional and Roth IRAs, custodial investment accounts, and banking services, including checking accounts and debit cards with a Stock-Back rewards program. The company was formerly known as Tree.com, Inc. and changed its name to LendingTree, Inc. in January 2015. LendingTree, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Home & Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Home & Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.