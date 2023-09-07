Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) CEO Christopher A. Wright Sells 4,100 Shares

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $73,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,042,121 shares in the company, valued at $54,758,178. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.79. 5,291,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,919,675. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.75 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 2.13.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.93%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Liberty Energy in a report on Monday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after buying an additional 3,621,253 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,129 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Energy

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Stories

