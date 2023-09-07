Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) SVP Steven Weiskircher Sells 868 Shares

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $15,181.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,716,381.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Weiskircher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 7th, Steven Weiskircher sold 6,964 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $118,388.00.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Steven Weiskircher sold 14,495 shares of Liquidity Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $263,374.15.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $16.92. 117,261 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,687. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $18.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a market cap of $519.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $80.77 million during the quarter. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.17%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Liquidity Services by 2.1% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 42,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LQDT. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

